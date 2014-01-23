This subversive take on 80s toys is a mad mix of music and animated GIFs

Press play and watch the GIFs come alive

Inventive web design always catches our eye here at Creative Bloq and this website has the perfect combination of skill and entertainment. The latest project from Jean-Philippe of Dent De Cuir - a Paris and Montreal based video directors collective, PLAY is the first music GIFs website.

"PLAY is an experimental collaborative project inspired by the '80s - '90s games imagery," Jean-Philippe explains. "We teamed up with SebastiAn (Ed Banger Records/Because Music) which create an exclusive mini-track based on toys samples we sent to him."

We adore the illustrations that have been tailored to each game - bringing those old school toys back to life and making for an extremely wacky experience. You'll be playing this for hours!

Check out the trailer below and visit the PLAY website to have a play.

