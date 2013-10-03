Leading artists take the temporary tattoo to a new level

A new breed of temporary tattoos have arrived

Just like any other outlet of creativity, there's some seriously stunning examples of tattoo art out there. Designers love them too, with many showcasing their tattoo designs on a daily basis. However, some of us might not be so on-board with having a tattoo for life.

Thankfully, new brand Fickle Tattoos are here to showcase a new breed of temporary tattoos. Handpicking emerging artists from across Europe as well as award-winning designers for their products, the debut range includes 35 tattoos from 14 artists, featured in design collections such as 'Animals', 'Monochrome' and 'Typography'.

Co-founder of Fickle, David Wain-Heapy explains, "We wanted to challenge existing perceptions of garish and twee temporary tattoos and encompass wit, detail and individuality. The range represents what we are about, whilst allowing the artists to showcase their ability through an innovative composition."

See the rest of the range and buy the tattoos at Fickle Tattoos.

