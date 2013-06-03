Vertigo-inducing illustrations take cityscapes to new heights

If you're afraid of heights, we doubt these vertigo-inducing illustrations by Milan-based artist Fabio Giampietro will do much to cure your fears. In this new painting series, aptly named Vertigo, Giampietro depicts cities as seen from a dizzying height.

A master of illustration and composition, Giampietro cleverly uses the lines of the architecture featured to draw the audiences eye to a small patch of concrete, giving the frightening sense of free-falling. In many cases the monochromatic and sepia-toned artwork also feature small dots, representing people filling the streets in the world below.

We're torn by feeling exhilarated and absolutely terrified when looking at these prints. Certain members of the CB team can't look at them for more than a few seconds, but any art that can invoke such contrasting feelings at the same time definitely gets a thumbs up from us!

