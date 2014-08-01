How to use the Gradient Mesh tool in Illustrator

If you've never come across the Gradient Mesh tool in Illustrator before, then you're in for a treat. This brilliant feature allows you to add complex, realistic shading to vector objects, turning them from flat, dull images to something altogether more exciting.

However, while the Gradient Mesh tool is one of the most powerful features in the Illustrator toolbox, it's also one of the most tricky to get to grips with. But we're here to help. In this quick video tutorial here - part of our 2-Minute Illustrator Tool School series - we help you master the basics of this complex tool.

Our short and snappy videos are designed for users of Illustrator CC but don't worry if you haven't signed up to the Creative Cloud yet, because the tools showcased are also included in Illustrator CS6 and some earlier versions too.

