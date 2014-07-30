How to use the Blob Brush tool in Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator is rammed full of tools to help you create show-stopping artwork. To help you master its extensive toolset, we've put together a mini series of Illustrator tutorials in this 2-Minute Illustrator tool school. Here you'll find how to use all its popular features, including the Blend tool and Artboard tool.

In this video, we're focussing on the Blob Brush tool and how to easily create a fill and stroke all-in-one. Different to the regular brush tool, the Blob Brush tool is a really fun and flexible way to create interesting and unique shapes. Give it a go, you might just come up with a brilliant new logo design!

Related articles: