The beautiful and inventive linocut prints of John C Thurbin

If you're not familiar with the work of John C. Thurbin, prepare to be inspired. The London-based illustrator is particularly fond of using linocut and ink for his prints and when he released the images for this latest chimpy creation, we just had to share them with you. (To see how to create your own lino cuts, see our guide to lino printmaking.)

The print that was crafted from the original linocut carve

The linocut low-down

If you're unfamiliar with the art of linocut, it's a printmaking technique that is often used instead of wood. Using a sharp instrument, the design is then cut into a piece of linoleum, which is often placed on a piece of mounted wood. The uncarved areas then create the image, which is then inked with a roller to create the print.

John often starts his creations with an illustration before carving into the linoleum. He's also created linocuts of Bill Murray; a Creative Zodiac 2013 calendar and a logo for Stand Firm GB.

If you share our love for his work, you'll be pleased to hear that, for one week only, you'll receive a free, surprise gift with any order of two or more A2 prints.

