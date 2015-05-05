Topics

Get a free poster with ImagineFX's pin-up issue

By () Digital art  

Quick - subscribe to ImagineFX by 7 May to guarantee receiving our pin-up issue with a FREE giant poster!

ImagineFX issue 123 with a free A2 pin-up poster gift hits UK newsagents on 22 May, and around the world three to four weeks later.

Our pin-up edition is an absolute must-buy! We reveal how you can draw and paint the most beautiful men and women in art. Just take a look at our gorgeous cover art and free poster...

Don't delay, subscribe today to guarantee receiving our pin-up issue and free poster.

Here's what's inside this issue:

  • Artist Cris Delara tells you how she paints a drop-dead gorgeous female character (and cover art!) in Manga Studio.
  • Free giant A2 poster for all our print readers featuring the art of Cris Delara, Loopydave and Fiona Stephenson!
  • We look at the life and art of Zoë Mozert.
  • Fiona Stephenson looks back to the master artists of pin-up to recreate her own centrefold in oils.
  • Serge Birault - the French artist tells us about his undying love for painting ladies. And octopuses…
  • Julie Dillon! The Hugo Award’s Best Professional Artist 2014 tells us how to create a powerful woman in art.
  • Oh… boy! Loopydave paints a classic beefcake male with a twist.

If this sounds like your thing, you'll need to subscribe to our print, or print & digital bundle by 7 May to make sure you get your copy delivered to your door. What's more, you'll also receive a FREE copy of Mischief software worth $25!

Subscribe to ImagineFX today!

See more Digital art articles

Related articles