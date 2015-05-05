Get a free poster with ImagineFX's pin-up issue

ImagineFX issue 123 with a free A2 pin-up poster gift hits UK newsagents on 22 May, and around the world three to four weeks later.

Our pin-up edition is an absolute must-buy! We reveal how you can draw and paint the most beautiful men and women in art. Just take a look at our gorgeous cover art and free poster...

Here's what's inside this issue:

Artist Cris Delara tells you how she paints a drop-dead gorgeous female character (and cover art!) in Manga Studio.

Free giant A2 poster for all our print readers featuring the art of Cris Delara, Loopydave and Fiona Stephenson!

We look at the life and art of Zoë Mozert.

Fiona Stephenson looks back to the master artists of pin-up to recreate her own centrefold in oils.

Serge Birault - the French artist tells us about his undying love for painting ladies. And octopuses…

Julie Dillon! The Hugo Award’s Best Professional Artist 2014 tells us how to create a powerful woman in art.

Oh… boy! Loopydave paints a classic beefcake male with a twist.

