Get a free poster with ImagineFX's pin-up issue

ImagineFX issue 123 with a free A2 pin-up poster gift hits UK newsagents on 22 May, and around the world three to four weeks later.
Our pin-up edition is an absolute must-buy! We reveal how you can draw and paint the most beautiful men and women in art. Just take a look at our gorgeous cover art and free poster...
Here's what's inside this issue:
- Artist Cris Delara tells you how she paints a drop-dead gorgeous female character (and cover art!) in Manga Studio.
- Free giant A2 poster for all our print readers featuring the art of Cris Delara, Loopydave and Fiona Stephenson!
- We look at the life and art of Zoë Mozert.
- Fiona Stephenson looks back to the master artists of pin-up to recreate her own centrefold in oils.
- Serge Birault - the French artist tells us about his undying love for painting ladies. And octopuses…
- Julie Dillon! The Hugo Award’s Best Professional Artist 2014 tells us how to create a powerful woman in art.
- Oh… boy! Loopydave paints a classic beefcake male with a twist.
If this sounds like your thing, you'll need to subscribe to our print, or print & digital bundle by 7 May to make sure you get your copy delivered to your door.