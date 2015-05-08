Topics

See how leading artists start off their amazing art

Need inspiration? This special issue is full of sketches from top artists to help get your art off the ground.

Full-time artists, students and hobbyists will appreciate the doodles, concepts and drawings contained in this special issue of ImagineFX.

Sketchbooks Vol. 2 contains over 170 pages of eccentric, exciting and engaging art from the likes of sci-fi, fantasy and horror artist Bob Eggleton, illustrator Fiona Sansom, faerie art supremo Brian Froud, and celebrated artist and children's book writer Jonny Duddle.

View a sampler of this special Sketchbooks issue below:

And if you thinking to yourself, “What happened to volume one?” - don't panic! You can still get your hands on Sketchbooks Vol.1, featuring imaginative art from Kev Crossley, Colin Fix, Mike Corriero and more. See what's inside this special issue:

