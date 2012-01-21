Topics

ImagineFX 115 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 115, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from James Gurney's training video, Watercolor in the Wild, which we review in the magazine.

To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), simply click here.

Workshops section

Create game character art
Download assets

Design a ship for a space game
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Use 3D tools to design a sci-fi scene
Download assets

Liberate your work process
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Concept art masterclass
Download assets

Paint retro game characters
Download workshop assets
Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate a beast-like elf
Download assets

Draw upper back muscles
Download assets

Q&A section

Show a person in the rain
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint an octopus's tentacle
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate muscles lit by firelight
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint a night time campfire scene
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Depict blood splatters
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Show a person's face in a mirror
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from James Gurney's instructional video, Watercolor in the Wild. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.

