Issue 108 workshop files and video

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 108, including video, layered files, brushes and step images. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample from Light and Shadow: Lighting and Rendering Series Vol 1, from industry lighting artist Frederic Durand.

Workshop section

Depict an iconic book character

Download assets

Download video

Click here to watch this video on YouTube

Capture the feel of an epic battle

Download assets

Download video

Click here to watch this video on YouTube

Use symbolism in your vampire art

Download assets

Make the most of your references

Download assets

How to create a movie monster

Download assets

Ways to improve your composition

Download assets

Paint sci-fi with feeling

Download assets

Download video

Click here to watch this video on YouTube

Introduction to colour sketching

Download assets

To download all of this issue's workshop WIPs, brushes and final art, click here.

Q&A section

To download all of this issue's WIPs and final art, click here.

Recreate watercolour digitally

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Paint realistic armour

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Depict an underground room

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Paint slime

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Draw an ugly character

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate a ghost

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Paint an exit wound

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate animal scales

Download video 1 (lizard skin)

Download video 2 (scales)

Watch video 1 on YouTube

Watch video 2 on YouTube

Create tribal scars

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Light and Shadow: Lighting and Rendering Series Vol 1, from industry lighting artist Frederic Durand. You can also watch the clip on our YouTube page by clicking here.