Issue 108 workshop files and video

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 108, including video, layered files, brushes and step images. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample from Light and Shadow: Lighting and Rendering Series Vol 1, from industry lighting artist Frederic Durand.
Workshop section
Depict an iconic book character
Download assets
Download video
Click here to watch this video on YouTube
Capture the feel of an epic battle
Download assets
Download video
Click here to watch this video on YouTube
Use symbolism in your vampire art
Download assets
Make the most of your references
Download assets
How to create a movie monster
Download assets
Ways to improve your composition
Download assets
Paint sci-fi with feeling
Download assets
Download video
Click here to watch this video on YouTube
Introduction to colour sketching
Download assets
To download all of this issue's workshop WIPs, brushes and final art, click here.
Q&A section
To download all of this issue's WIPs and final art, click here.
Recreate watercolour digitally
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Paint realistic armour
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Depict an underground room
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Paint slime
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Draw an ugly character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Illustrate a ghost
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Paint an exit wound
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Illustrate animal scales
Download video 1 (lizard skin)
Download video 2 (scales)
Watch video 1 on YouTube
Watch video 2 on YouTube
Create tribal scars
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Training video sample
Download a clip from Light and Shadow: Lighting and Rendering Series Vol 1, from industry lighting artist Frederic Durand. You can also watch the clip on our YouTube page by clicking here.