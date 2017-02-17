21 ways to unlock your creative genius

Feeling stumped? Everyone suffers from creative block now and then. Question is, how do you overcome it? We came across this brilliant infographic, which shares 21 top tips and tricks to help inspire you.

From taking a risk to copying other people, there are plenty of unusual tricks you can try to give your creative brain a kick up the backside. Remember, there's no one way to be creative, so be sure to give all of these tips a try and pursue what works best for you.

Created by infographic design agency Lemonly for Entreprenaur, with this advice, we're sure you'll get the creative boost you need in no time.

Click image to enlarge

