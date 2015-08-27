The 69 rules of punctuation

Click to see full size infographic

You may remember a while back we uncovered 10 typographic mistakes everyone makes (including us). Well, it was such a popular subject that when we came across this handy infographic from the Visual Communication Guy setting out 69 rules of punctuation, we just had to share it with you.

Okay, so there are more than just 69 rules when it comes to punctuation. But if you're unsure of the difference between colons and semicolons, or when to use commas and quotation marks, these rules will undoubtedly help.

