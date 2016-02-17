Topics

7 biggest challenges of web design

By Web design  

This handy infographic reveals some important points to consider when designing for the web.

Designing for the web is not easy. Thankfully there are a lot of tools and resources online, such as free WordPress themes and website templates, to provide some web design inspiration.

But what are the biggest hurdles when it comes to web design? The team at DesignMantic have created this insightful infographic detailing the seven biggest challenges web designer's encounter. So if you're thinking about delving into the world of web design, these are some important points to consider...

7 biggest challenges of web design infographic

[via Designtaxi]

