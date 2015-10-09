The art of colour coordination in web design

Click the infographic to enlarge

We've already looked at how the colour trends in web design for 2015 indicate that flat and vibrant colours are in fashion, but are you paying attention to the colours on your website?

Just like any physical product, the colour of your website communicates a message to the user. Web analytics company Kissmetrics break down which colour combinations work best in this infographic, and explain how they can compliment each other harmoniously to improve your site's performance.

Have you noticed your conversions skyrocket due to a more pleasing colour scheme, or do you think web designers don't need to worry about it? Let us know in the comments below.

Liked this? Read these!