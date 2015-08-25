The power of colour in branding

Click image to enlarge

There's no question that colour has a major impact on the branding world – these outstanding uses of colour in branding are a prime example. Done correctly, colour enables brands to immediately portray a message without using any words.

To highlight the significance of colour in branding, the team at Brush Strokes Decorating has put together this beautifully bright and insightful infographic revealing everything you need to know about brands and colour.

Amongst the report it's revealed that blue was the most popular colour among both genders. And yellow brands, including McDonald’s and Ikea signified happiness and fun, with black, used by designer brands Chanel and Louis Vuitton, exuding luxury and exclusivity.

