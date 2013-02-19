Community market infographic offers food for thought

Click on the image to see the full size chart

With a food scare sweeping Europe in the light of the horse meat scandal, more and more people seeking an alternative to the big supermarkets, and so things are busier than ever at Brockley Market, a popular street food and farmers' market in South East London.

Operating from Lewisham College car park every Saturday from 10am to 2pm, the market attracts visitors from across the city for its eclectic selection of street food vendors and exceptional locally produced meats, cheeses, vegetables, coffee and other goods.

ToDoodle Design were commissioned by the award winning Brockley Market to design a seasonal produce chart to promote the market and to educate shoppers about the seasonal availability of locally produced fruit and vegetables.

The vegetables are framed by recognisable graphic portrayals of the traders

Working with the market, the design will be available as a poster print They from the ToDoodle Design Shop. Only 50 of these will be produced, so if you want one - be quick!

Community feel

Brockley Market is an intensely community-driven street food and farmers' market and it was important to convey this in the piece. To do this designer Cato Barend van Schalkwyk used elements of the market and its setup in the design.

The vegetables are thus framed by recognisable graphic portrayals of the traders at the market and the bunting used to frame the print is the same that can be seen draped along its perimeter.

