The designer's guide to avoiding distractions

Click on the image to see the full sized infographic

We all need a little help with productivity. Working long hours at a desk with nothing but a computer to keep you company often means hours lost to the likes of Facebook, Twitter and other distractions. This infographic aims to help you to become more productive.

Designed by Anna Vital, this useful infographic shows us how we can get our work done and avoid those ever-apparant distractions. The cute colour scheme not only charts the type of productivity but also provides a lovely aesthetic.

Whilst some of the advice is pretty obvious, it's nice to have it all in one place to remind us to focus on the task in hand. Hopefully once you've had a peek, you'll go back to what you were supposed to be doing!

[via Design Taxi]

Do you think this infographic will help you to be more productive? Let us know in the comments box below!