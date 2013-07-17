Infographic is the ultimate wedding invitation

Click image to view full infographic

When it comes to wedding invitations, every couple wants a design that's unique and personal to them. Which is why London couple Simon Bird and Sarah Cartwright recently commissioned designer Jonathan Quintin to create this one-of-a-kind infographic invitation for their special day.

Packed with information on the couple's relationship, the infographic details everything from the time and place they first met and had their first date to the hair cuts they had then and now.

Everything about this design works; from the colour scheme and style of illustration to the choice of font and graphics. We can't even begin to imagine how long it took the couple to collate all the data, but it was totally worth it for this truly special memento of their big day.

