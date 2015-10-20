Discover the changing colour palette of Lego

Click the image to see the charts full size

Still going strong after 40 years, Lego remains one of the playtime favourites for children and adults around the world. We've already looked at some of the most mind blowing Lego art, but one fan has gone further and tracked how the bricks have changed colour since 1975.

Using data gathered from BrickLink inventories (and ignoring sets like Duplo and Fabuland which would have skewed the results) BrickSet forum user DaveE used a code to analyze the distribution of colours across the Lego range.

These pie charts show that while Lego has increased its spectrum, it has also shifted away from bright bricks. Darker colours like black, grey and brown now make up half of the bricks found across the sets.

With more shades like Dark Tan becoming more mainstream, DaveE admits that, as of 2014, there are so many bricks that he might have to find a new way to represent them. But for now we can bask in the shiny glory of his colourful charts.

[via DesignTaxi]

