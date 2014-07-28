Turn your favourite snaps into Lego art

Brick-A-Pic allows you to turn any image into a piece of Lego art

Whilst most of us pack away our beloved bricks by the time we reach adulthood, some designers have carried on their love affair with design toys and have created the most spectacular sculptures that truly deserve the title Lego art. With this latest Kickstarter campaign, you can combine your love of the bricks with your love of photography.

Brick-A-Pic allows you to turn any image into a Lego artwork. "We will make a tool that allows you to convert your photo, logo, icon or other image into a Lego brick mosaic kit just like the examples above. Build it and hang it on your wall, or give it as a gift," they explain.

"Lego consistently manufactures 16 different colours. If you use only these colours, your options for producing accurate mosaics are limited. Fortunately, there are additional 'retire' colors that are still available through various third party resellers. This expands the palette to over 40 colours." If you're a Lego fanatic, you're bound to fall in love with Brick-A-Pic.

[via T3]

