10 mobile UX nightmares to avoid

Forget about the witches at your door and the monsters under your bed this Halloween, there's a much more pressing set of nightmares haunting the average online visitor on a daily basis. Worse still, these horrors are right at our fingertips, on every poorly optimised mobile site we come across.

With 1.2 billion people worldwide now exploring the web on a mobile device, hosting provider and digital agency Nublue has been investigating some of the worst mobile UX experiences we are all being subjected to, and put them all into this great infographic. Is your biggest nightmare covered?

