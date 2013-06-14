Infographic sets New York shows in geographic context

Click the image to see the full sized infographic

To emulate the best infographics on the web your design has to have something unique about it. Crafted by Essex based designer Phil Howell, this minimalist, type-only effort definitely ticks that box.

Less is more in this brilliant design, which takes well-known TV shows based in New York and places them in their correct geographical location. It's a unique way to portray the information that is aided by a simple, monochrome colour scheme and a variety of font sizes.

Howell's certainly got a talent for infographics - he's already offered up a few more including a Tube map based on Beatles song as well as one depicting the relationships between the characters of TV show Mad Men. Call us pop culture-obsessed, but we're big fans of all of them!

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you seen an inspiring infographic design? Let us know in the comments box below!