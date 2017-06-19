10 trends shaped by the iPhone

Has it really been 10 years since the iPhone was launched? Today it seems difficult to think of life without the smartphone, but when the device was first unveiled back in 2007, few could have predicted how it would shape our lives.

Thanks to a revolutionary touchscreen interface, the iPhone immediately took off. In fact six out of 10 Americans knew the iPhone was on its way before it was officially available to purchase.

We have the iPhone to thank (or curse) for blessing us with selfies, image-based communications (that's emojis to you and me) and many more technological innovations. To guide you through the ways in which the iPhone has changed visual communication, Shutterstock has put together this infographic that rounds up the phone's most significant achievements.

Click the icon in the top right to see the full size infographic

