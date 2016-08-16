5 great new tools for illustrators in August

August is here! That means it's time for another round-up of five new Illustration tools. This time, we take a look scanners, sketching sets, cases and more.

So without any delays, let's get to it.

As an illustrator, it's important to have a good scanner available so you can transfer your work onto the computer. The Epson Perfection V600 is a high performance scanner, with an affordable price tag. This scanner features 6400x9600 dpi resolution allowing you to scan your work with precision detail up to 17x 22-inch.

Now that you have a scanner, you're going to need something to scan! Grab yourself one of these Copic Start Sketching Sets, and get to work. This 4-pack set includes everything you need (except the paper): two markers, a mechanical pencil and a multiliner pen. So, what are you waiting for? Get drawing, and then scanning.

An illustrators toolbox isn't complete without a nice light box. This soon-to-be-released light box from Artograph comes in two flavours: LightPad PRO1200 and LightPad PRO1700. With adjustable temperature settings and variable brightness, you'll be able to set this up with just the right lighting for the task at hand. And the best part part, you can use your new sketching set to create that masterpiece.

While I'm personally not a marker-artist, I have many friends and colleagues who primarily work with this type of media. The 4Artist Marker pen is a multi-technique, oil-based, "paint marker" by Pébéo. These markers are great for applying colour onto a variety of smooth and non-porous surfaces. As an added bonus for our left-handed artists, these markers are also quick-drying!

I don't like to admit it to many folks – you know, except for the entire Internet – but I have a 'thing' for bags. This weather-resistant, black bag is no exception. Inside, it has:

4 padded pockets to carry phones, cables, batteries, etc

a large compartment to hold sketchbooks and pads

24 elastic straps that are great for holding pens, markers, pencils, etc

a small zippered pocket to keep smaller things safe

So if you're looking for carrying bag for your computers, tablets and art supplies, this is a great place to start.

Well, that's it for this month's round-up. If you've come across some new tools that you'd like to share, let us know in the comments. We're always looking for something new.