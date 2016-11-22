Asian cuisine brand undergoes adventurous redesign

A vibrant new packaging design is on the way for Sharwood's, the UK's leading brand of Asian cuisine. Created in partnership between Premier Foods and award-winning branding consultancy Coley Porter Bell, the new packaging design aims to help consumers engage with Sharwood's, as well as developing the brand architecture to accommodate new product developments.

“Cooking sauces is a much more commoditised category than it used to be," explains James Ramsden, the executive creative director at Coley Porter Bell. "For Sharwood’s, we had to elevate the brand to give consumers more of an experience – we wanted to bring to life the confidence and delicious sensations of cooking these foods.”

Complete with vivid brushstrokes and product names written in a free-form font, the creative team behind the redesign hopes the new look will give a sense of adventure, modernity and impact on the shelf.

Image 1 of 3 The redesign covers the Indian, Chinese, and Thai ranges Image 2 of 3 Each range has a palette and symbols associated with the corresponding country Image 3 of 3 Coley Porter Bell used a Visual Planning workshop to identify design possibilities

