A pop-up shop like you've never seen before

A glowing example of eco-friendly architecture

Here at Creative Bloq, we've marvelled over the famous buildings to see before you die - proving architecture to be one of the most impressive design practises out there. Whilst this little hut might not be quite on par with the huge offerings around the world, it's by no means any less inspiring.

Menswear designer Michael Bastian combined forces with designers Bittertang on the eleventh popup store installation for Boffo Building Fashion in New York City. Bittertang’s design proposal was selected as the winner from an open submission call to architects and designers, giving him just over one week to build the shop.

Using two shipping containers as a starting point, the exterior is created from a few truckloads of hay whilst the interior is made entirely from paraffin and bees wax. It's a glowing example of gorgeous, eco-friendly building!

[via psfk]

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you seen an inspiring piece of architecture? Let us know in the comments box below!