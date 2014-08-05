Is this the creepiest alphabet you've ever seen?

This dental-inspired lettering is inspired and disturbing in equal measure

We've seen a lot of different approaches to lettering in our time. But here's something we haven't seen before – an entire alphabet made from mouths.

'Oral: phabet' is the work of Japanese graphic designer Takayuki Ogawa, who last year graduated from Tama Art University. She created the letters using stone powder clay, acrylic paint, acrylic varnish, wood and iron.

Ogawa based the characters on mouths, she explains, because it's the one part of the body that can represents all the various emotions by itself. She was also inspired by the way that letters are used within basic text message emoticons – such as the letter D signifying laughing.

[via Typography Daily]

