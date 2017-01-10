Cult DJ gets amazing animated typographic treatment

A-Trak – also known as Alain Macklovitch – is a Canadian DJ, turntablist and record producer who's probably best known for his work with Armand Van Helden as Duck Soup, and their cult club classic, Barbra Streisand.

As well as that, though, he's spent a lot of the last ten years remixing other people's music, and to celebrate he's released a compilation of his remix work on his own label, Fool's Gold.

In The Loop is A-Trak's remix collection, with design by DIA Studio

Entitled In The Loop: A Decade of Remixes, it's a collection that stands out not only because of the music, but also thanks to some amazing design work by New York agency, DIA Studio.

DIA came up with minimal typographic treatments for the whole collection

Handling everything from the packaging for the box set of seven-inch singles through to the individual record labels, DIA has created a powerful and minimal typographic identity for this collection that looks even better when it moves.

The minimalism extends to the accompanying booklet

The most notable parts of the project are, of course, the 12 typographic covers for the singles. Each cover was approached as an individual piece of typographic art, embodying both the music and the track title, and every piece had to work both as a static print and as an animation.

The animated covers are designed to reflect each song's title and music

So as not to distract from the intensity of the artwork, DIA devised a minimal typographic identity for the accompanying 32-page booklet, and to give the layouts an extra conceptual layer, it brought in the looping motif used on the front and back cover of the box.

