Discover Jim Carrey's approach to art and life

The comedy film star shares how art has shaped his life in this short film.

Jim Carrey is famous to millions of people around the world thanks to his lead roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, The Mask, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. However it might comes as a surprise to learn that besides being a talented funny man, Carrey is also a prolific and soulful artist.

In the short film Jim Carrey: I Needed Color, viewers get a chance to explore this rarely seen artistic side. Reflecting on love, heartbreak, and his childhood, Carrey offers a candid insight into how he works and why he thinks art is valuable.

It's fascinating to watch a celebrity like Carrey talking so openly and eloquently about intimate subjects. Stuffed with ideas and soundbites that are sure to resonate with other artists, Jim Carrey: I Needed Color is sure to make you revaluate the star. Watch it below.

