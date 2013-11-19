The entire history of Doctor Who in one tapestry

Click the image to see the enlarged version of the tapestry

This month sees the 50th anniversary of sci-fi show Doctor Who, with a special 3D episode, The Day of the Doctor, being shown in cinemas and on TV simultaneously in over 75 countries this Saturday. Fans are in a frenzy right now, and designer and artist Bill Mudron is among them - so much so that he's created a tapestry tracing the entire story of the show.

This impressively intricate creation, in the style of the Bayeaux Tapestry, follows events from when the Doctor ran away from his home planet of Gallifrey right up to The Day of the Doctor.

You can see an enlarged version of the tapestry over on Mudron's Flickr and if you've fallen in love with it as much as we have, you'll be pleased to know that you can also pre-order it in print form!

[via Laughing Squid]

