Watch this! The new Getty Images campaign

We love a good campaign and this one minute advertising film from Getty Images is a great example. The video was created by AlmapBBDO to showcase Getty's services as the world's leading image database for creating and distributing visual contents. The project started as patient research, with over five thousand images resulting in this one minute video. This research then produced 873 images in 60 seconds; with 15 images shown per second! There's no text involved within the video, as the art of pure imagery is enough to showcase a beautiful story of love to err, bingo (watch it and it will make sense!)

All the images used are all from the Getty images archive, which perfectly highlights the range and volume of Getty's image service. Copywriter Sophie Schoenburg and art director Marcus Kotlhar worked together for a total of 6 months researching images, perfecting the script and ensuring that the story not only made sense but also created an emotional response in the viewer - we certainly think it exceeds in that area.

The purpose of the campaign is to show potential customers that they can tell any story they wish using only Getty Images. It definitely speaks volumes as each image flashes by, making perfect, beautiful and sometimes odd sense.

The film was directed by Cisma, via Paranoid BR, along with Marcos Kotlhar, the art director at the agency. Animation for the film was in the hands of Split Films - who also worked on campaigns for the likes of Haagen-Dazs and animated TV series 'Millenium's New Stuff.'

We think this Getty Images campaign is one of most creative advertising campaigns we've seen in a long time but what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!