Httpster collates cool, unpretentious website design

While web design is primarily about user experience not looks, there's no denying that attractive layouts, gorgeous typography and a pinch of photography can raise a website's game. Httpster is a web gallery that aims to collate the best looking examples around.

"We love good typography, and effective, unpretentious design, simple ideas executed perfectly," say the organisers. "This site was built because our studio didn’t have a good system of sharing and sorting the stuff we like to look at. Priorities for ongoing development of httpster are: small number of carefully considered categories and fast to use".

The site itself is designed, coded, and curated by Dominic Whittle aka Weekends* and co-curated by Tom Fitzgerald from Guvnor. So, what do you make of the pickings?

Visit the Httpster website and make up your own mind!

