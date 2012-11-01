It's alive! 200ft 3D projection brings bridge to life

Two UK design agencies decided to do something a little different this Halloween and boy, is it brilliant!

Play Nicely, a multidisciplinary design, technology and creation studio, teamed up with Taxi Studio, a team of creatives who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, to create an incredible 200ft high, 3D projection onto the side of Bristol's famous Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Troll Bridge

First, dressed in animal masks, they lured their audience to the bridge. The crowd were expecting to watch two graffiti artists spraying the underside of the bridge, so they were taken aback when they were disturbed by what looked like an enormous, terrifying troll breaking through the wall.

Speaking of the 200ft 3D projection, creative director at Taxi Studio, Spencer Buck said, “Bristol is a bastion of irreverence and invention – nowhere else has such an eclectic mix of collaborative, unpretentious creativity."

