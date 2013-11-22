You won't believe your eyes with this lenticular design

We've seen some amazing examples of trompe l'oeil through street art, graphic design and illustration and now, it seems fashion has jumped on the optical illusion bandwagon. Using a special kind of lenticular printing, this dress changes its design depending on the viewer’s angle of perspective.

You won't believe your eyes as the spots turn to stripes and the stripes turn to spots, as the model merely twists and turns. Inspired by lenticular printing - enabling a picture to move by means of a lens - designer Antoine Peters investigated the possibility of applying this technique on textile and created a 'multiple pattern' dress.

It just goes to show that one particular design technique needn't be left to one particular design discipline. Peters is looking to investigate further within a next project.

[via Antoine Peters]

What do you think of the dress? Let us know in the comments box below!