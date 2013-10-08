Tiny pencil sculptures make a compelling point

The pencil is turned into the work of art

As designers, you're all familiar with using a pencil or two to jot down your latest ideas or doodle your latest illustration. But have you ever thought about using the pencil as the piece of art itself?

Washington-based artist Diem Chau has done just that. Having previously created a series of totem crayon sculptures, she's decided to turn her hand to the humble pencil - creating an array of awe-inspiring, miniature animal sculptures.

With incredible attention to detail, these sculptures are created with the utmost care, patience and creativity. She describes her work as 'delicate vignettes of fleeting memory, gesture and form' that explore 'moments forgotten and faded, or too brief to retain'.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Have you seen a creative use of an everyday object? Let us know in the comments box below!