Tiny pencil sculptures make a compelling point

How cute are these tiny animals? Marvel at the attention to detail needed to create these miniature marvels, created from pencil tips.

As designers, you're all familiar with using a pencil or two to jot down your latest ideas or doodle your latest illustration. But have you ever thought about using the pencil as the piece of art itself?

Washington-based artist Diem Chau has done just that. Having previously created a series of totem crayon sculptures, she's decided to turn her hand to the humble pencil - creating an array of awe-inspiring, miniature animal sculptures.

With incredible attention to detail, these sculptures are created with the utmost care, patience and creativity. She describes her work as 'delicate vignettes of fleeting memory, gesture and form' that explore 'moments forgotten and faded, or too brief to retain'.

