Inside these intricate pencil drawings, which explore themes of nature, magic and loss
2D art of the week: Luvamiart Valladolid.
Luvamiart Valladolid is an illustrator and author who has worked in game art and manga/comics. For Luvamiart, there’s something special about the versatility of a simple pencil. “In our fast-paced world, I want people to stop for a moment and appreciate the small details and magical stories they can form.”
Here, we look at these beautiful pencil drawings and learn more about the artist's process and inspirations. If digital is more your thing, see the best iPad for drawing.
The Toymaker
“A magical toymaker whose creations come to life when spinning the wheel. He often ditches them as he tries to create toys that will stay alive.”
The Lover’s Lament
“A piece about loss and grief. The lover and her dragon companion visit the tomb of her deceased beloved every year, when peonies bloom.”
From the Ashes
“The phoenix is one of the best recognised symbols of rebirth and glory built from decay, yet there’s melancholy in it too.”
Empress of Barn Owls
“I’ve always loved barn owls and often incorporate them into different pieces, usually involving mysterious women living among them.”
