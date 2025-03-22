Inside these intricate pencil drawings, which explore themes of nature, magic and loss

Features
By published

2D art of the week: Luvamiart Valladolid.

2D art; woman with owls
(Image credit: Luvamiart Valladolid)

Luvamiart Valladolid is an illustrator and author who has worked in game art and manga/comics. For Luvamiart, there’s something special about the versatility of a simple pencil. “In our fast-paced world, I want people to stop for a moment and appreciate the small details and magical stories they can form.”

Here, we look at these beautiful pencil drawings and learn more about the artist's process and inspirations. If digital is more your thing, see the best iPad for drawing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

ImagineFX staff
ImagineFX staff

ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
2D art; a child at a grocer&#039;s
These beautiful depictions of everyday scenes tell a raft of individual stories
2D art; clouds shaped like sheep
Inside Masae Seki's whimsical images, which capture joyful interactions between people and animals
2D art; a red witch
Inside these serene nature paintings inspired by Hayao Miyazaki
2D art; a girl and a wolf in a supermarket
Inside these spooky illustrations of night-time antics, complete with wolves and vampires
First impressions; a magical tree
"I want to push against what I've always done": Magic: the Gathering artist explains how her imagination for fantasy was born
Inside the sketchbook of; artist sketchbooks and art on a table with a pencil
Inside the sketchbook of animator Jason Chan P.L.
Latest in Art
Two hands hold aloft a new book from Folio.
The new Folio Society book designs just dropped and I can't stop looking at them
Crafting examples
2025’s crafting trends are all about self care and community
DC Sonic the Hedgehog comic collaboration
Sega reveals first glimpse of the Sonic DC collaboration we never knew we needed
Crayola crayons eight colours
Crayola's nostalgic limited edition packs bring back 'lost' colours retired since 1990 – plus a Million Crayon Giveaway
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau discuses AI; a digital illustration showcases a stylised female figure, reminiscent of a comic book superhero, likely Supergirl, with vibrant colours and a dynamic pose
"In the future, there will be fewer artists like me – real artists" says Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau as he reflects on the dangerous impact of AI on art
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau; a vibrant, dynamic illustration showcases Spider-Gwen in a dynamic action pose amidst a cityscape, radiating a sense of energy and playful confidence
"Art is not easy. You have to suffer in joy" – Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau reflects on what it takes to succeed in comic art
Latest in Features
Nintendo and AI art; a vibrant illustration showcases a large group of popular video game characters, seemingly from the Mario franchise
Mario and Zelda creator rejects AI to "find what makes Nintendo special" – what we can all learn from Shigeru Miyamoto
Selection of Guinness ads throughout the ages
The best Guinness adverts of all time – from the toucan to a singing pint
Tina Touli headshot
"The 9 to 5 work routine was draining my creativity”: a day in the life of Tina Touli