Inside these intricate pencil drawings, which explore themes of nature, magic and loss

Luvamiart Valladolid is an illustrator and author who has worked in game art and manga/comics. For Luvamiart, there’s something special about the versatility of a simple pencil. “In our fast-paced world, I want people to stop for a moment and appreciate the small details and magical stories they can form.”

Here, we look at these beautiful pencil drawings and learn more about the artist's process and inspirations.

The Toymaker

(Image credit: Luvamiart Valladolid)

“A magical toymaker whose creations come to life when spinning the wheel. He often ditches them as he tries to create toys that will stay alive.”

The Lover’s Lament

(Image credit: Luvamiart Valladolid)

“A piece about loss and grief. The lover and her dragon companion visit the tomb of her deceased beloved every year, when peonies bloom.”

From the Ashes

(Image credit: Luvamiart Valladolid)

“The phoenix is one of the best recognised symbols of rebirth and glory built from decay, yet there’s melancholy in it too.”

Empress of Barn Owls

(Image credit: Luvamiart Valladolid)

“I’ve always loved barn owls and often incorporate them into different pieces, usually involving mysterious women living among them.”

