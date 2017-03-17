Transform your design workspace with this awesome Lego tape

For centuries, architects and art colleges have looked to the likes of the pyramids or the colosseum as masterpieces of structural engineering. And while they're alright, it's time they stepped aside to make room for what is undoubtedly a game-changer in the world of construction: Lego tape.

That's right, the marriage of tape and Lego has finally become a reality. No longer are children and adults limited to working on flat surfaces like tables or floors. No longer are their creations bound by the rules of gravity. Oh no – a whole new world of Lego building has opened up. A world where we're free to build on walls, round corners, and even on other toys.

At this point we should probably point out that this isn't an official Lego product. In fact Numino Loops – The Toy Block Tape has only recently caught popular attention after smashing its Indiegogo target (at time of writing it exceeded its goal by an astounding 13362 per cent).

This toy block tape is designed to be compatible with Lego, Mega Bloks, Kreo, and most major toy block systems. Watch below to see how it is set to transform your workspace into a versatile brick-building utopia, and be sure to back the project and buy a strip on its fundraising page.

