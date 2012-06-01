Treasure Hunt: win a Manila iPad Leather Envelope courtesy of Boxwave

Last week, Kelly Paris became the proud owner of volumes 5 and 6 of the popular Digital Art Masters series after successfully finding Oliver Munden's Zombie character hiding on our site.

How does it work?

All you have to do is go on a treasure hunt around our site to find the hidden character shown in the Wanted poster above.

A bunch of lovely designers have kindly let us use their awesome illustrations so you'll be looking for a new one each week. And to make it a little easier, you only need to look in the content published within the last two weeks. The rest is up to you!

Here's what you need to find...

Mark Verhaagen

This week you must find Pingpong man, created by Dutch illustrator Mark Verhaagen.

Mark is mostly known for his colorful characters and digital fantasy worlds. Inspiration comes from such things as his love for nature, traveling, retro design, pop culture and childhood memories. Mixing digital and organic elements with playful imagination and an eye for detail, Mark hopes to create illustrations which fuel the inner child in all of us.

Clients include MTV Networks, AOL and Vodafone UK. From 2009 to 2012 Mark has been working on character and background illustrations for the hugely successful Zoobles toy line by Spin Master.

Pingpong man created by Dutch illustrator Mark Verhaagen

Competition prize

This week, five lucky winners can get their hands on one of these awesome Manila iPad Leather Envelopes courtesy of Boxwave.

BoxWave's Style line of products proves you don't have to sacrifice form for function, or vice versa. The industry's highest quality cases, covers, and accessories are here to protect and serve, in Style. The introduction of the MacBook Air via Apple's TV commercial in January of 2008 taught us two things. One, Yael Naim's "New Soul" is a very catchy song. And two, a laptop was now thin enough to literally fit inside a Manila office envelope.

Almost four years later, thin netbooks and tablets have become the standard. Relive the beginning of a movement by enclosing your device in BoxWave's Manila Leather Envelope.

Aside from being a culturally iconic conversation piece, the Manila Leather Envelope also offers equally impressive qualities of protection and security.

The genuine leather construction of the case protects against drops, spills, and scratches. You will also appreciate the soft fabric lining and reinforced corners; little details that go a long way toward peace of mind.

On the security front, the Manila Leather Envelope believes in a strategy of "hiding in plain sight." The authentic manila color, slim form-fitting design, and trademark red nylon string closure will surround your device in urban camouflage. Mission accomplished.

The Manila Envelopes are designed to fit any generation iPad, the Motorola XOOM and the 10-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab's.

How to enter

Simply email us at contact@creativebloq.com with the subject line Treasure Hunt Pingpong and let us know where Mark's character is hiding. The five lucky winners will be picked at random and announced via Twitter next Wednesday 6th June. Terms and conditions apply

Additional note: Enter the Boxwave EverTouch stylus giveaway

As well as kindly donating the competition prize this week, Boxwave are also currently giving away* 100 of its EverTouch stylus pens.

"At BoxWave, our design is motivated by innovation, and our innovation is born from creating solutions. Our EverTouch Capacitive Stylus with FiberMesh is advanced stylus technology, designed as a solution for your everyday touchscreen needs. Our styluses are pen-shaped and extremely portable, for the best fitting and feeling touchscreen writing tools on the market."

To be in with a chance of getting hold of a stylus, enter now via the Boxwave Facebook page

*The EverTouch stylus giveaway is only open to US residents