Why colour gradients are a hot new visual trend

Colour is a powerful tool for designers, and gradient colour is currently being used to add depth and manipulate perceptions of shape and form in a range of products. From mirrors to scarfs, these ombré effects applied to solid objects give them an ethereal quality, while subtle gradients serve to enhance angles and form.
Here's our selection of some eye-catching examples of the gradient colour trend in action.
01. Curved mirrors
Germans Ermičs’ Shaping Colour collection forms an investigation into the relationship between colour and shape. Applying dense pigment bleeds to simple geometric forms, Ermičs' work celebrates the power of colour to transform.
02. Mirrors with a coloured hue
Offround Hue is the latest addition to the Seeing Glass collection by Sabine Marcelis, in collaboration with Brit van Nerven for Etage Projects. The shaped mirrors aim to disrupt the viewer’s perception of objects and the spaces reflected in them.
03. Menswear
At JW Anderson’s spring/summer 2017 menswear show, oversized shirts in cool blues and greys had the appearance of having been dipped in warm shades of yellow and brown.
04. Perfume packaging
Fragrance brand Regime des Fleurs makes its fragrances stand out by using distinctive packaging, which blends vintage aesthetics and baroque detailing with super synthetic colour bleeds.
05. Clothing and accessories
Print All Over Me has collaborated with wallpaper designer Calico and Brooklyn concept store Swords-Smith to produce a collection of scarves and garments printed with Calico’s Night and Aurora designs.
This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 266. !
Related articles: