Wonderland: an insightful film on working in the creative industry

This Spring, multidisciplinary design and production studio Eskimo took a month out to make this short educational video, which provides a glimpse of what its like to work in the creative industry.
After facing their own challenges and struggles, the team at Eskimo interviewed a handful of designers for opinions on how to deal with things that may seem out of their control - including freedom to be creative, relationships, the pursuit of financial profit and the many directions a designer can find themselves taking.
Insightful opinions
The short doc includes candid and insightful opinions and advice from artists including director Eliot Rausch, composer Wilson Brown from New York-based creative audio studio Antfood and director David Lewandowski, best known for his viral video Going to the store.
So, if you're just starting out in the creative industry, at a crossroads in your career or simply after some pearls of wisdom, you should check out this inspirational video immediately.
