Wonderland: an insightful film on working in the creative industry

This Spring, multidisciplinary design and production studio Eskimo took a month out to make this short educational video, which provides a glimpse of what its like to work in the creative industry.

Read all our career-focused articles here

After facing their own challenges and struggles, the team at Eskimo interviewed a handful of designers for opinions on how to deal with things that may seem out of their control - including freedom to be creative, relationships, the pursuit of financial profit and the many directions a designer can find themselves taking.

Insightful opinions

The short doc includes candid and insightful opinions and advice from artists including director Eliot Rausch, composer Wilson Brown from New York-based creative audio studio Antfood and director David Lewandowski, best known for his viral video Going to the store.

So, if you're just starting out in the creative industry, at a crossroads in your career or simply after some pearls of wisdom, you should check out this inspirational video immediately.

Liked this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

What do you think of Wonderland? Let us know in the comments!