Dribbble client for the iPad

This is a great, uncluttered client that makes swiping through Dribbble designs on your iPad a pleasure.

Dribbblr is a simple, uncluttered way to browse creative hub Dribbble

If you've never heard of Dribbble (yes, it is spelt with three b's) then you need to check it out now. As a place for designers to showcase their work and for customers to find great designers, it's the leading industry site.

Dribbblr is a free, simple to use and well-designed Dribbble client for your iPad that makes browsing Dribbble a breeze.

Preview feature

The app displays four designs per screen. Upcoming designs can be previewed by pressing and holding the bar at the bottom, and you can see the comments thread and further details by tapping an image.

You don't need to have an Dribbble account to use Dribbblr but if you give it a username, you can view latest shots by designers you follow. The app is free, but you can upgrade to a Pro version via in-app purchase that removes all the ads.

Key info

Price: Free

Free Works with: iPad

iPad Version: 1.0.4

1.0.4 App size: 14.8MB

14.8MB Developer: Tapmates

Tapmates Age rating: 4+

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

Liked this? Read these!