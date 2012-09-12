Inkflow: free sketch app for iPad

Inkflow’s selection tool is excellent, but in general it lacks a lot of features that we’ve come to expect from art apps on the iPad.

The ability to resize is Inkflow's standout feature

Inkflow is a new entrant to the crowded iPad sketch market. It’s free, although it comes with only one ink colour (Any colour you like! As long as it’s black) and a pen, but unlimited notebooks.

A £2.99 In-App Purchase provides you with multiple colours, a brush, pencil, and an eraser tool; the free version can delete elements, but you have to use the selection tool to do so, which can be a little tricky. Notably, it’s a Universal app too.

Books in Inkflow's gallery can be exported as pdfs

Inkflow has one really nice feature, in the shape of its selection tool. Tap on the tool, drag around something on the page, and the standard ‘marching ants’ indicate what’s selected.

You can then drag this anywhere on your paper, or resize it by simply dragging from a grab handle.

This allows you to draw something at large scale using your finger and resize it down, which means you can create details which would otherwise be very difficult. For free, it’s worth a try out.

Key info

Price: Free with IAP

Free with IAP Universal: Yes

Yes Version: 1.4

1.4 App size: 5.5MB

5.5MB Developer: Qrayon

Qrayon Age rating: 4+

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue Sept/Oct 2012.

