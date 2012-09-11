Pica: Tweetbot for Facebook

Pica aims to be more of a native iOS app than Facebook for iPad is, offering the navigation via gestures and the manipulation of photos using Multi-Touch, as well a fluid, fast interface.
It definitely feels fresher than Facebook, reminding us more of Tweetbot for iPad, with the way the interface subtly changes between portrait and landscape.
Use gestures
The use gestures is also similar to Tapbots’ app; double-tapping on a status update Likes it (or do it again to remove the Like), while swiping right to left on someone’s status update takes you to the detail for it, including comments.
You can flick through different sections (such as Profile, News Feed, Messages etc) by swiping up or down in the blank blue area in the bottom left.
You can update your status, check in with Facebook Places, chat, send messages, see your events and post photos. However, uploading the latter is limited, though – everything goes into one Pica album. MB
Key info
- Price: 69p / 99¢
- Universal: No
- Version: 2.5
- App size: 9.4MB
- Developer: Dinh Ba Thanh
- Age rating: 4+
This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue Sept/Oct.
Liked this? Read these!
- 10 best iPad art apps for painting and sketching
- TouchDraw: vector drawing app
- 40 best iPad apps for designers