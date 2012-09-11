Pica: Tweetbot for Facebook

If you want Tweetbot for Facebook, this is the closest thing. Not perfect, but it's really nicely done.

New Facebook Pica client feels fresher on iPad than the official Facebook app

Pica aims to be more of a native iOS app than Facebook for iPad is, offering the navigation via gestures and the manipulation of photos using Multi-Touch, as well a fluid, fast interface.

It definitely feels fresher than Facebook, reminding us more of Tweetbot for iPad, with the way the interface subtly changes between portrait and landscape.

Use gestures

Double-tapping on a status update Likes it (or removes the Like)

The use gestures is also similar to Tapbots’ app; double-tapping on a status update Likes it (or do it again to remove the Like), while swiping right to left on someone’s status update takes you to the detail for it, including comments.

You can flick through different sections (such as Profile, News Feed, Messages etc) by swiping up or down in the blank blue area in the bottom left.

Update your status, chat, send messages, see events and post photos with Pica

You can update your status, check in with Facebook Places, chat, send messages, see your events and post photos. However, uploading the latter is limited, though – everything goes into one Pica album. MB

Key info

Price: 69p / 99¢

69p / 99¢ Universal: No

No Version: 2.5

2.5 App size: 9.4MB

9.4MB Developer: Dinh Ba Thanh

Dinh Ba Thanh Age rating: 4+

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue Sept/Oct.

