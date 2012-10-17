Catch Notes: notetaking app for the iPhone

The iPhone version of the Catch.com notetaking service looks fresh and lovely. You don’t technically need an online account to use it – but you’re heavily encouraged to, both because it’s the only way to back up your notes if anything goes wrong and the only way to share your notes, and because otherwise you only get four (rather than six) notebooks or ‘Spaces’.
Subscribing ups that to 50 for $4.99 a month, or 200 for $15.99. The way Catch works makes this sound stricter than it is, though, and the basics are very usable.
Notes can be labelled using Twitter-style hashtags, and five different kinds are available – regular text, voice recordings, photos (taken in-app or imported from your Library), Reminders (working whether or not the app is running), and Checklists, where you can consolidate as many To-Dos as you need into a single screen.
You can upload – not store – 70MB of content per month for free, rising to 1GB in the basic subscription. If you don’t mind its artificial notebook limitations, Catch Notes is worth checking out.
- You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 22.
Key info
Price: Free
Universal: No
Version: 5.0.1
App size: 6MB
Developer: Catch.com
Age rating: 4+
