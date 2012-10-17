Catch Notes: notetaking app for the iPhone

An excellent free note-taking app, diminished only by its reliance on a web service you’ll never look at.

The Catch app for iPhone is a step up from the Catch.com service

The iPhone version of the Catch.com notetaking service looks fresh and lovely. You don’t technically need an online account to use it – but you’re heavily encouraged to, both because it’s the only way to back up your notes if anything goes wrong and the only way to share your notes, and because otherwise you only get four (rather than six) notebooks or ‘Spaces’.

Subscribing ups that to 50 for $4.99 a month, or 200 for $15.99. The way Catch works makes this sound stricter than it is, though, and the basics are very usable.

There's a paid version, but the free app is very usable

Notes can be labelled using Twitter-style hashtags, and five different kinds are available – regular text, voice recordings, photos (taken in-app or imported from your Library), Reminders (working whether or not the app is running), and Checklists, where you can consolidate as many To-Dos as you need into a single screen.

Store 70MB of contest per month at no cost

You can upload – not store – 70MB of content per month for free, rising to 1GB in the basic subscription. If you don’t mind its artificial notebook limitations, Catch Notes is worth checking out.

Key info

Price: Free

Universal: No

Version: 5.0.1

App size: 6MB

Developer: Catch.com

Age rating: 4+

