Smartphone lens lets you take superclose pictures

Ready for your close-up? This new Kickstarter campaign aims to produce a smartphone lens that lets you get up close and personal with your subjects.

These days, most of us take photos using our smartphones. However, it doesn't matter if you have the latest model or the best camera - you will never be able to get super close-up high quality shots. That's what this Kickstarter campaign from Adam Hicks seeks to address.

"Easy-Macro is the simplest, most convenient and easiest to use macro lens available for smartphones," he says. "Its 4x magnification gives your phone's camera close-up powers that you never thought possible and its unique, patented design means that it will fit on any smartphone available today (and tomorrow!) with or without a case."

Examples of the close-up shots shown in the video speak for themselves. You can back the Easy-Macro smartphone lens over on Kickstarter.

What do you make of the Easy-Macro smartphone lens? Let us know in the comments box below!

