Build a website from your iPhone with Webr

This clever little app lets your create and publish your own website in minutes - but are the results worth it?

By Review 

Our Verdict

It’s limited but Webr is a pretty good way to make websites just using your iPhone or iPod touch.

For

  • Easy to use
  • Stylish themes
  • Good looking results

Against

  • You can't host the site yourself
  • You can't choose your own URL

If you're looking for a quick way to publish a website using just your iPhone or iPod touch, Webr is definitely worth investigating.

Simply tap on the + button presented on the app’s home screen to begin several stages where you can name your site, and then choose one of the several clean, stylish themes.

Adding pages

Next you add pages. Images can be added from your Camera Roll or directly from the camera. The Advanced settings allow you to add a logo, set a password, and collect analytics data for your site.

It’s easy to use – thanks to the helpful tips that pop up as speech bubbles the first time you use a feature – looks terrific, and produces impressive-looking sites.

The app has been well tailored to the iPhone

Hosting issues

There’s one caveat, however. Your site will be hosted by Webr and given an .webr.ly domain. This means you’ll have to create an account with Webrly and that you can’t host the site yourself, or choose your own URL.

Just remember, you won’t have control over the site or the domain, so if Webr decides to display adverts on your site, or it pulls the service, there’s nothing you can do.

Tap to add images and text to your site

But if it doesn’t matter to you – let’s face it, it’s no worse than, say, Tumblr – Webr is a terrific way to easily create and publish a website.

Key info

Price: Free
Universal: No
Version: 1.01
App size: 6.4MB
Developer: Hywel Jones
Age rating: 4+

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue Sept/Oct.

