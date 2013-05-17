James Bond gets a Lego makeover

We're huge fans of Lego here at Creative Bloq. So you can imagine our excitement when we came across this brilliant remake of the opening scenes from James Bond film Casino Royale.

Carefully and painstakingly remade, frame for frame, the epic sequence was created by a super-talented 26-year-old Australian Lego creator Duncan McConchie, aka Bricktease.

Developed over several months, the brick-building expert painstakingly examined the Casino Royale pre-title sequence footage in order to accurately replicate the scenes' details and camera angles. The video, released just a few days ago, has alread been viewed over a million times on YouTube.

You can see how close to the original sequence Bricktease's version is in this side-by-side comparison video. Just. Plain. Awesome.

You can see more Lego videos from Bricktease on his YouTube channel.

What do you think of this Casino Royale lego sequence? What film would you like to make out of Lego? Let us know in the comments below...