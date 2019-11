To mark the launch of The Dark Knight Rises we've teamed up with design toys maker LEGO® to give away the DC Universe Super Heroes range. If you're a LEGO® fan, how could you resist? Here's some of the great LEGO® you could win!

Catwoman Catcycle City Chase

Catwoman is on the run on the back streets of Gotham City with a gigantic stolen diamond. This fast paced set includes two Minifigures: Catwoman and Batman.

The Batcave

Batman and Robin have managed to capture Poison Ivy and they’re holding her at The Batcave. Includes five Minifigures: Bruce Wayne, Batman, Robin, Poison Ivy and Bane.

Batwing Battle over Gotham City

The Joker is hanging over Gotham City on a dare defying ladder getting ready to drop a toxic laughing gas bomb. Can Batman get him before it's too late? Set includes three Minifigures: Batman, The Joker and a henchman.

Batmobile and the Two-Face Chase

A routine trip to the bank ends in a fast paced chase when he spots Two-Face and his evil henchman making off with an enormous safe. Set includes five Minifigures: Batman, Two-Face, 2 henchman and a guard.

Superman vs Power Armor Lex

If there’s one thing that Superman can’t stand, it’s Kryptonite. So his arch enemy Lex Luther knows exactly how to try and break him! Includes a special comic and three Minifigures: Superman, Wonder Woman and Lex Luthor.

