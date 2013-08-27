First official Lego case for iPhone released

Love Lego? Love your iPhone? Then you'll be pleased to know that Belkin has released the first officially licensed and fully functional Lego Builder Case that is a certified Lego brick.

The new Lego Builder cases for iPhone 5 and fifth generation iPod touch are designed to inspire creativity in adults and children alike, allowing them to build their designs directly onto the case's integrated Lego baseplate. Other features of the case include:

a semi-flexible outer frame for shock-absorption

button protection

unobstructed access to audio ports and speakers

"At Lego we strive to build imagination into everyday life and the partnership with Belkin allows us to do that: offering a functional product that also serves as a stage for expression for anyone embracing a mobile lifestyle," said Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, chief executive officer of the Lego Group.

