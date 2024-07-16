Live
Prime Day iPad deals are live, with record-low prices on iPad Pro, Air and more
We hunt for the lowest prices on Apple's iPad range.
- Best US deals
- Best UK deals
- Live updates
We've been tracking iPad deals on Prime Day for almost as long as Prime Day has existed, so we know what we're talking about. With Apple releasing the M4 chipped Pro and Air models, we were expecting some decent deals to crop up – not just from Amazon but other retailers like Best Buy as well – such as this great deal on the M2 iPad Pro, reduced by $300 to just $699. We're also big fans of this iPad 10th generation deal – Amazon has slashed the price down to $279 – the lowest price ever.
Amazon also has deals on the newest iPads, and the iPad 10th generation at its lowest ever price. See all of Amazon's iPad deals, and check out our main Prime Day Apple live blog for a wider selection of Apple products.
Before you buy, check out our post explaining everything you need to know about buying an iPad this Prime Day, and our iPad generations post for a rundown of every iPad that's been released.
Prime Day iPad US deals: quick links
- Browse all iPads at Amazon US
- iPad 10 (A14 chip, 2023):
$349$279 at Amazon
- iPad Air (M1, 2022) :
$599$399 at Best Buy
- iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024):
$699$649 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024):
$1,299$1,198 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11 (M4, 2024):
$999$898 at Amazon
Prime Day iPad UK deals: quick links
- Browse all iPads at Amazon UK
- iPad Air (M1, 2022):
£669£499 at Amazon
- iPad mini (2021):
£499£459.99 at Amazon
- iPad 10 (2022):
£349£319.99 at Amazon
- iPad 9 (2021):
£329£294.99 at Amazon
Prime Day iPad deals
iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $279 at Amazon
Save $70: This is the most recent iPad and it currently has a big discount, bringing it down to the lowest price ever. We gave it 4 stars out of five in our iPad 10th generation review.
Price check: Best Buy $349
UK DEAL: £349 319.99 at Amazon
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: This may be an oldish tablet, but it's perfect for streaming and browsing. If you want something basic then this is a decent bet – though you can get the newer model for only $30 more right now.
Price check: B&H Photo: $289
iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,198 at Amazon
Save $101: This is the best deal we've seen yet on the supremely powerful new M4-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released in May. Amazon also has $101 off the 11-inch model, now $898.
Not sure how much storage you'll actually use? See our how much iPad storage do I need? guide.
The 5th generation iPad Air with an M1 chip is on sale at Best Buy right now. The 64GB version costs just $399.99 – down from $599.99. This isn't the latest iPad Air but it's still a very capable tablet. It doesn't work with the newest Apple Pencil Pro though, although we still like the Apple Pencil 2.
Hello and welcome to our Prime Day iPad live blog! Since we've spied some truly decent iPad deals today, we thought we'd put our deal hunting expertise to good use, and sniff out the very best of the offers today.
We'll also bring you buying advice, as we've thoroughly tested all the iPads in Apple's line up and know exactly which one you need. Spoiler: it isn't necessarily the newest one.
For now, I think you should have a look at this iPad 10 deal on Amazon Prime, which brings it down to $279 – $20 below the previous lowest price on the newest iPad.