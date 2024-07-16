Live

Prime Day iPad deals are live, with record-low prices on iPad Pro, Air and more

We hunt for the lowest prices on Apple's iPad range.

We've been tracking iPad deals on Prime Day for almost as long as Prime Day has existed, so we know what we're talking about. With Apple releasing the M4 chipped Pro and Air models, we were expecting some decent deals to crop up – not just from Amazon but other retailers like Best Buy as well – such as this great deal on the M2 iPad Pro, reduced by $300 to just $699. We're also big fans of this iPad 10th generation deal – Amazon has slashed the price down to $279 – the lowest price ever.

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $279 at AmazonSave $70:

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $279 at Amazon
Save $70: This is the most recent iPad and it currently has a big discount, bringing it down to the lowest price ever. We gave it 4 stars out of five in our iPad 10th generation review

Price check: Best Buy $349

UK DEAL: £349 319.99 at Amazon

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at AmazonSave $80:

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: This may be an oldish tablet, but it's perfect for streaming and browsing. If you want something basic then this is a decent bet – though you can get the newer model for only $30 more right now.

Price check: B&H Photo: $289

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,198 at Amazon Save $101: $898.

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,198 at Amazon
Save $101: This is the best deal we've seen yet on the supremely powerful new M4-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released in May. Amazon also has $101 off the 11-inch model, now $898.

Price check: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $999

LIVE: Latest Updates

Not sure how much storage you'll actually use? See our how much iPad storage do I need? guide. 

Prime Day iPad Air deal

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Hello and welcome to our Prime Day iPad live blog! Since we've spied some truly decent iPad deals today, we thought we'd put our deal hunting expertise to good use, and sniff out the very best of the offers today. 